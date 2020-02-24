Why Mexican Modernism Is so Relevant Right Now

Haskell described opening the crates of work on loan from private collections and Mexican institutions as “thrilling.” Some of the pieces left Mexico for the first time, and some may never travel again. One such work is Rivera’s astounding Electric Power (1931–32). The fresco, which verges on Surrealism, features faceless workers inside an ambiguous machine. A city rises in the background, across a teal body of water. It’s on loan from Mexican collectors Vicky and Marcos Micha Levy. According to Haskell, Mrs. Levy cried when she parted with the work.

Given the potency of these artworks and the interconnections between the American artists and the Mexican artists, why isn’t this chapter better represented in art history? Haskell offers four key reasons: Tired from the Depression and World War II, Americans sought out art that was more of an escape than a reminder of hardship; the nationalist messages embedded in muralism weren’t particularly attractive after the end of the war; McCarthy-era, anti-communist fervor made socialist messaging taboo in the 1950s; and the rise of Abstract Expressionism made figurative work seem retrograde. Ironically, it’s taken decades for the art in “Vida Americana” to look fresh, challenging, and vivid again.