10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

This piece bywas a star lot at the sale Capsule Gallery Auction: Modern, Post War & Contemporary Art . A tarp with “SAMO” written across it, this was the first time the artist’s graffiti tag entered the market. The SAMO tag, a contraction of “same old shit,” was created by Basquiat and fellow artist Al Diaz when the pair were still in their teens, as an expression of angst. The tarp previously hung in artistSoHo home in New York, separating his living space and studio. Basquiat added the tag one day when he went to the home to crash on the family sofa, at the invitation of Edvins’s son Vincent. While Edvins angrily removed the tarp and replaced it with fresh one, Vincent kept a portion of the tagged tarp. The piece was included in the Capsule auction together with a number of works by Strautmanis. The piece sold for $71,875, nearly three times the high estimate of $25,000.