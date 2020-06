10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

Since her first solo show with Pace Gallery in New York last fall,has been hailed as a breakout star by publications such as Artnet News Vogue , and Garage ; she was also featured in The Artsy Vanguard in 2018. Works by the highly sought-after artist were included in a number of fair booths in 2019, including FIAC in Paris, Art Basel in Miami Beach, and Frieze in New York and London. As soon as this piece was uploaded to Artsy in early June by Tram Collective , several inquiries quickly followed. Hollowell is best known for her use of bold color and geometric forms; recent works reference the stages of pregnancy. The artist is set to show new drawings in an online viewing room through Pace Gallery beginning on July 30th. Hollowell also had a solo exhibition at GRIMM gallery in Amsterdam in 2019.