10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

is perhaps one of the most beloved living artists. This particular work has already been saved a number of times by Artsy collectors this week ahead of the Heritage: Trending Contemporary auction. This editioned multiple is a great way to own a piece by an iconic artist, famed for his colorful portraits of young Black men as well as his portrait of President Barack Obama. Wiley’s bronze sculpture Rumors of War (2019), featuring a young Black man on horseback, has recently become a topic of conversation as numerous statues are pulled down around the world in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.