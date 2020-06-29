Advertisement
10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

Beatrice Sapsford
Jun 29, 2020 12:20pm
In this weekly series, Artsy’s Curatorial team offers a look at the artworks that are currently gaining traction among collectors on Artsy. Looking at our internal data, we offer a selection of works that Artsy members are engaging with through inquiries, bids, page views, and saves. Ranging from large paintings by rising young talents to works on paper by established artists, the following pieces are culled from recent online auctions and art fairs hosted on Artsy, as well as exhibitions and works added by our gallery partners.

Kwesi Botchway, Wary Black Youth (2020)

Wary Black Youth
Ghanaian artist
Kwesi Botchway
describes himself as “an impressionist and a portrait artist.” His vibrant portraits explore day-to-day experiences and capture the range of emotions that people carry in their facial expressions. This particular painting has drawn collector attention on Artsy after the gallery Unit London posted the work to its Instagram account to promote its current online show “Drawn Together,” where all proceeds from the sales will be donated to Médecins Sans Frontières and World Visions in their fight against COVID-19.

Nicolas Party, Still Life (2015)

Still life
This
Nicolas Party
still life was the subject of a high number of collector inquiries in the past week on Artsy. The work was exhibited at König Galerie’s show “Messe in St Agnes,” which featured over 100 works by notable artists such as
Elmgreen & Dragset
and
Alicja Kwade
, many of which were also presented in the gallery’s online viewing room at Art Basel this June. This piece is a prime example of Party’s increasingly popular use of bright colors and graphic patterns.

Shara Hughes, The Natural Fences (2020)

The Natural Fences
Due to COVID-19, the 50th edition of Art Basel in Basel launched earlier this month through the fair’s online viewing rooms. Though taking place completely online, this major art market moment drove many galleries to showcase some of their best works, and Pilar Corrias was among them. This
Shara Hughes
piece received a number of inquiries through the gallery’s fair page on Artsy. The artist’s work is easily recognizable by her depiction of whimsical landscapes using bold and vibrant colors with gestural strokes.

Katherine Bradford, Couple on Blue (2014)

Couple on Blue
This engrossing piece by
Katherine Bradford
, depicting two bathers getting ready for a swim, was another star work from Unit London’s online show “Drawn Together.” With deep, color-field backgrounds, Bradford’s paintings often explore themes such as gender roles and loneliness. A work of hers recently sold via Canada Gallery at the most recent edition of Art Basel showcased online.

Genesis Tramaine, Bearer of Good News (2020)

Bearer of Good News
New York–based artist
Genesis Tramaine
has been gaining a lot of momentum in the art world over the past few months. Tramaine is a devout Evangelist, and her work is greatly influenced by Bible verses and other religious readings. The artist’s bold portraits often feature men and women who transcend gender and race. This particular work, after its appearance in an Artsy Editorial article earlier this month, received a high amount of interest. The work was first featured in the artist’s inaugural solo exhibition with Almine Rech gallery in London earlier this year. Prior to the Almine Rech exhibition, Tramaine’s work had been presented in solo shows at Richard Beavers Gallery.

Hank Willis Thomas, All Lies Matter (2019)

ALL LI ES MATTER
Hank Willis Thomas
Artsy x Capsule Auctions
One of the major lots in an Artsy x Capsule auction, this work by the American conceptual artist
Hank Willis Thomas
has already received a frenzy of bidding activity before the auction closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Thomas’s work is well known for its exploration of class and racism throughout history. With the current Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the United States and around the world, Thomas’s work appears to be finding an increased resonance with collectors on Artsy.

Kehinde Wiley, Tomb of Pope Alexander VII Study I (2016)

Tomb of Pope Alexander VII Study I
Kehinde Wiley
is perhaps one of the most beloved living artists. This particular work has already been saved a number of times by Artsy collectors this week ahead of the Heritage: Trending Contemporary auction. This editioned multiple is a great way to own a piece by an iconic artist, famed for his colorful portraits of young Black men as well as his portrait of President Barack Obama. Wiley’s bronze sculpture Rumors of War (2019), featuring a young Black man on horseback, has recently become a topic of conversation as numerous statues are pulled down around the world in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gahee Park, Dessert Lover (2020)

Dessert Lover
Gahee Park
Art Keeps Nonprofits Going Benefit Auction
This work on paper by
Gahee Park
is available at an upcoming Art Keeps Going Benefit Auction, exclusively on Artsy. Proceeds from this benefit auction will be given back to the nonprofit institutions who donated the works. The Seoul-born, New York–based artist’s work is reminiscent of the “naïve” style pioneered by artists such as
Henri Rousseau
, and primarily depicts the human form with exaggerated features among domestic settings.

Ly, Ask Luv (2020)

Ask Luv
Ly
received increased attention this past week on Artsy after GR Gallery in New York posted an image of the piece Ask Luv to its Instagram profile. That bit of promotion drove a high number of inquiries to the work on Artsy. Based in Tokyo, the painter and muralist primarily works with a grayscale color palette and depicts cityscapes. Ly’s works often include a monster named “Luv” as a prominent subject—a way of representing the artist’s thoughts and feelings.

Tomokazu Matsuyama, Running Further Deep (Study 4) (2010)

Running Further Deep (Study 4)
Another highly anticipated lot in the Heritage: Trending Contemporary auction, collectors are actively saving this
Tomokazu Matsuyama
work in preparation for the sale. Matsuyama’s work explores his bicultural identity by combining traditional Japanese imagery and contemporary American motifs in his large-scale paintings. Recently, the Brooklyn-based Japanese artist ventured away from his usual style and created a monumental steel sculpture on view at the Meiji Jingu Forest Festival of Art; the work will be displayed until the end of 2020.
Beatrice Sapsford
