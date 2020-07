10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

Relatively new to the scene,has slowly been garnering the art world’s attention. After graduating from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in 2018, the artist had solo shows in 2019 at Library Street Collective and Jessica Silverman Gallery ; that same year, he was also featured in Jessica Silverman’s booth at The Armory Show.

Born and raised in Ghana, and now based in Detroit, Egyir is inspired by West African storytelling and iconography, as well as contemporary American culture, the Bible, Pop art, and history painting. With demand slowly growing for his work, this piece received a high number of inquiries shortly after it was uploaded to Artsy. Egyir’s works are also available for bidding in the current ARTNOIR From: Friends To: Friends: Benefit Auction 2020 , the proceeds of which will go to the newly launched ARTNOIR Jar of Love Fund, an initiative intended to provide relief for people of color working in the arts.