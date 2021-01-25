1-54 in Paris Draws Art Lovers for In-Person Showcase of African Contemporary Art

André Magnin, who is something of a legend with regards to the promotion of African contemporary art in France, concurred with Chiche’s assessment. “Collectors have more time on their hands now that everything is closed and you can’t travel to go on vacation,” he said. “As a result, we’ve had more online sales, photography has generally done better than painting, and we have attracted new collectors, especially from Africa.”
The galleries that have fared best during the health crisis are generally larger and more established, with robust online presences and cadres of faithful returning collectors. The smaller local galleries, however, have suffered.