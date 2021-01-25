1-54 in Paris Draws Art Lovers for In-Person Showcase of African Contemporary Art

It is now widely acknowledged that these artists are not derivative imitators of Western avant-gardes, but working in their own original veins of modernism. The question has become: Why aren’t these artists more visible? What is to account for the relatively minor space their works occupy in museums, galleries, and on the auction block? It is precisely these questions that a work like Mivekannin’s—drawing from the canon of Western art history and photographic archives—seeks to address.

The interrogation of African identity and the search for adequate forms of representation, be they artistic or political, are themes common to much of the works in 1-54 and even speak to the fair’s raison d’être.