1:54 Sees Market for Contemporary African Art Pushed beyond a “Trend”

On Thursday, the third New York edition of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair opened to VIPs. And while some opted for the ferry to Frieze on Randall’s Island, which kicked off the same day, those who made the trip to Pioneer Works, the Red Hook home of 1:54, were rewarded with a lean showcase of 20 galleries that together form something of a thesis on the present and future of contemporary African art.

And across the venue and the curated panels and special projects, the quality and diversity of contemporary African art is on full display.

After four editions in London and two in New York, this year’s 1:54 comes amid exciting signs for African art’s market and institutional presence. A few examples: On May 16th, Sotheby’s will offer its first-ever sale of modern and contemporary African art. Last month, the Fondation Louis Vuitton’s massive three-part exhibition showcasing the rich depth of African art opened to the public in Paris. On the continent, the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) is slated to open this September in Cape Town. And 1:54 itself is gearing up for a third location: Marrakech.