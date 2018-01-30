10,000-Year-Old Crayon May Hold Clues to Stone Age Creativity

Long before Crayola invented its signature crayons—some 10,000 years, in fact—Stone Age hunter-gatherers fashioned a very early prototype.

A sharpened stick of red ochre, measuring less than an inch in length, was recently discovered by archaeologists from the University of York at a dig site along England’s eastern coastline. The area, near Scarborough, New Yorkshire, once bordered an ancient lake and is today rich with the remnants of ancient peoples. (The earliest known example of Mesolithic art in Britain, a carved stone pendant, was uncovered there in 2015.)

But is “crayon” really an accurate term for this particular object?

“If I was a gambling man and had to put money on it, I would say ‘crayon’ is a fair bet,” says Dr. Andy Needham, a member of York’s department of archeology and lead author on a study that examines the discovery. The pigment stick was likely used to make red marks on a surface, although the exact purpose of those marks remains unclear. “Art is a possibility, but by no means the only one,” Needham says.