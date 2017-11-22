10 Art History Classes You Can Take Online (for Free)

Best for:

Art historians with a contrarian streak. One critic dubbed this four-part BBC series “Mao’s Little Red Book for a generation of art students,” and its opening shot reflects that revolutionary attitude—in it, art historian Berger takes a box cutter to a reproduction of Sandro Botticelli’s Venus and Mars (c. 1485). Of course, some of the shock value has faded since it was filmed in 1972 (an episode unpacking the ways European artists represented female nudes is today a commonly discussed topic with a designated term: the “male gaze”), but the series still offers a valuable primer in how to look at art—and, more broadly, the myriad images we encounter each day in advertisements and on TV.

What you get:

Four 30-minute episodes, all available on YouTube. For further reading, there’s a book born out of the series (also titled Ways of Seeing and published in 1972) that’s become a staple of art history classrooms around the world.