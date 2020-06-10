10 Artists Who Had Breakout Moments in a Challenging Spring Auction Season

Two lots by Iranian-born American artist Tala Madani exceeded their estimates in recent months: (i) Orange Burn (ii) Burning Hair (iii) Pull Over (iv) Pink Cake (2006–07), sold together, went for £35,000 (around $45,300) over a low estimate of £20,000 (about $25,000) at Christie’s in London back in February; and at Phillips’s online contemporary art day sale in mid-May, her work Imprint Version II (2010) sold for more than triple its low estimate, for £9,375 (around $11,000).

The set of four canvases that sold at Christie’s feature some of Madani’s recurring absurdist depictions of bald white men, often used to satirize Western culture. In these works, the men smash pies on one another’s back, hold flames to what appears to be the final clinging hairs in a ponytail, and burn their chest hair on birthday candles. The latter canvas, Orange Burn (2006), had previously sold at Phillips back in 2013 for £7,500 (about $11,500).



