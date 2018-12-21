These 10 Artists Broke into the Art Market Big Leagues in 2018

By the end of 2017, the cry for Jennifer Guidi paintings had hit a fever pitch among collectors, and the dealer Stefan Simchowitz wrote on Facebook: “If another person asks me to get them a Jen Guidi I think I might just vomit in my bed.” So in-demand were her works that when Untitled (Red Sand SF #1E, Yellow Ground) (2016) was consigned to Sotheby’s this spring, market insiders took notice. Some were aghast that the speculating collector would brazenly cash in so early. “To the person who is flipping this work way too early at auction, your loss!” wrote New York dealer Brett Gorvy on Instagram. But it sold for £274,000 over a high estimate of £200,000 at the Sotheby’s post-war and contemporary sale in London in June.

Theaster Gates That price was exceeded by another work at the (RED) auction in December 2018 during Art Basel in Miami Beach, presented by Sotheby’s and Gagosian. A Guidi sand painting sold for a $300,000 hammer, or $375,000 with fees, during a sale that was preceded by one of the organizers, artist, calling out “all of you collectors who come to pilfer and then flip.”