These 10 Artists Broke into the Art Market Big Leagues in 2018

Sotheby’s London contemporary evening sale in October kicked off with Kai Althoff’s Er Will Alles Sehen (2002), from the stellar collection of David Teiger. It was the first lot of the night, and bidding exploded, not dying down until it drove the work past its high estimate of £120,000 and onto a final total of £574,000 with fees—a record for the 52-year-old artist. But the real fireworks came less than 24 hours later, with the day sale appearance of Althoff’s Antonius Eremita, also dated 2002 and from the Teiger collection. Perhaps a few collectors had noticed that after the previous night’s result, the high estimate of £70,000 for Antonius Eremita seemed a little low. A host of bidding ensued, taking the price up to £682,000, almost 10 times the high estimate, and good enough to set a second record in as many days.

A few weeks later, the artist made news in New York with the opening of a show of new works at Tramps, a buzzy downtown gallery operating in a Chinatown mall under the Manhattan Bridge. As subways rumbled overhead, gallery-goers ducked in and out of glass-enclosed vending stalls to view Althoff’s intimate, gold-flecked paintings. The gallery declined to give prices for the works—which have elicited a strong critical response, as well as a full-throated defense from Tramps proprietor Parinaz Mogadassi—but the chatter among multiple dealers at Art Basel in Miami Beach indicated that similar paintings by Althoff are going for $600,000 on the secondary market.