These 10 Artists Are Making Urgent Work about the Environment

Ice Watch, which most recently traveled to London in 2018, is a continuation of Eliasson’s lifelong belief that art creates spaces for us to engage in both individual and collective experiences. Last year, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for climate action by the United Nations Development Programme. In his new role, Eliasson is committed to continuing his advocacy for urgent climate action.

In addition to his creative practice, Eliasson also founded a solar energy company called Little Sun with engineer Frederik Ottesen in 2012. Their mission is to displace fossil fuel lighting in communities living without electricity and to raise awareness of energy access and climate action.



