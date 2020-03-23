How 10 Artists Are Staying Creative through COVID-19

For a distraction from the New York Times, Greenbaum has a few suggestions. There’s Rachel Cusk’s lauded three-book cycle—Outline, Transit, and Kudos—or another trilogy, by Hilary Mantel (Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies, The Mirror and the Light). “If you like picking at your scabs, or find relief in extreme allegories—28 Weeks Later is a classic, and The Outsider on HBO is solid,” he counseled. “If not, Curb Your Enthusiasm has a new season.” Even there, though, it’s hard not to find a mirror of the outside world, however accidental: A recent episode features Larry David’s new café, which boasts a bottle of Purell on every table, plus a subplot with a sick restaurant waitress who keeps sweating into people’s soup.
Still, Greenbaum offered a reality check: Artists aren’t going to get through this mess simply by bingeing prestige television and spending more time alone in their studios. “To all the art supporters and patrons out there,” he said, “now is the time when you could make a real difference. Please consider supporting the artists, galleries, and cultural institutions you admire. It’s much needed, and will be remembered.”