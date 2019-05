10 Artists You’ll Be Talking about Long after the Venice Biennale

Cyprian artist Haris Epaminonda’s beguiling work VOL. XXVII (2019) fills a large suite at the Arsenale, intervening in the architecture of the old armory. She’s laid down a white floor and a series of white platforms that support black or white columns. Around the rooms, Epaminonda has scattered and hung various objects: small statues of a horse head and a black bird; a relief depicting mythical creatures; and framed texts about a “river goddess” and a “white tiger (one of four gods).” All together, they suggest that the installation is some ancient ritual site that juxtaposes elements from myriad religious traditions. The viewer sees each piece as part of Epaminonda’s larger, Silver Lion–winning puzzle. The artist, who is known for similarly spare conjunctions of found materials, is enjoying a solo presentation at Brescia’s Massimo Minini gallery through June 15th. She’s also showing work at Berlin’s Gropius Bau in the group show “And Berlin Will Always Need You,” up through June 16th; and at the Werkleitz Festival in Dessau, Germany—a celebration of thethat extends through June 10th.