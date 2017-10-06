10 Artists to Watch at Frieze London, 1:54, and Sunday

Frieze London built its brand by claiming itself to be the defining voice on the cutting edge of contemporary art. The fair still remains fertile ground to discover new talent and fresh-out-of-MFA-program young upstarts, though to be fair, the art world’s overall attention has since broadened in scope. (Reflecting that trend, the winners of Frieze’s own Stand Prize for its Focus section of young galleries have consisted only of artists born in the first half of the 20th century for the past two years.)

Meanwhile, Frieze’s satellite fairs continue to provide collectors opportunities to dig deeper, exploring what directions contemporary art may head in next. Contemporary African art fair 1:54 brings together the strongest galleries globally showing artists who hail from the continent, while emerging fair Sunday offers 25 young galleries a chance to show a tight selection of artists in a triple-height industrial space just down the road from the Frieze tent.

That’s a lot of ground to cover. Artsy’s editors combed all three fairs in order to highlight 10 artists you’d do well to keep an eye on in the near future.



