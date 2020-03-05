The 10 Best Booths at The Armory Show

Clad in a lemon-and-tangerine tracksuit, artiststood out against the aqua curtains that conceal her paintings at Shulamit Nazarian’s booth. The drapes create a sense of flirtation and intrigue—if you want to see the works, you have to ask a gallerist to reveal them. At an art fair, White explained to me, it’s common for new art to come out on the second or third day, or to be hidden in a back room; a piece might unexpectedly come out of storage. The artist likes that sense of surprise. “I wondered what would happen if you used the real estate of a booth to do that in real time, so that you could reveal a whole new body of work just by shifting the curtains,” she said.