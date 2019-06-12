Galerie Thomas presents a surprising and ultimately winning pairing of paintings by(priced at $850,000 to $2.5 million) and(ranging from $100,000 for certain prints to several million for a painting). On the surface, the two artists had little in common. The former was French-Russian and famous for gory depictions of animal carcasses; the latter was Norwegian and renowned for the world’s most famous depiction of existential dread: The Scream (1893). Yet gallery owner Silke Thomas views the pair as two of the “great painters of early 20th-century art.” She believes that each had “the courage to paint,” and shared in common their stubbornness. They were both “possessed by the idea of expressing themselves.” A gentler side of Soutine is on view—his lush landscapes. Houses by the sea (ca. 1918) looks like a-inspired collection of sharply angled homes and flowing greenery. Munch’s Seated Young Woman (1916) features a woman wearing a long black dress and a thin black strap around her neck, gazing sadly—a suitably emo work from the master of moodiness.