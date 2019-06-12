Art
The 10 Best Booths at Art Basel in Basel
Now in its 50th edition, Art Basel in Basel is still trying new things. This year, the fair has implemented a sliding scale price model, allowing smaller booths to pay less per square meter. One exhibiting gallery, New York’s Essex Street, isn’t actually selling any work at all: Per the wishes of artist
At the preview on Tuesday, Art Basel global director Marc Spiegler acknowledged broad art market challenges, including the opposition that smaller, younger galleries face. “We live, let’s be honest, in a difficult time for galleries,” he said. “It’s a time of consolidation. It’s a time when the market often focuses on a few galleries and a few artists.” There’s still hope, though. The fair—with 290 galleries from 34 different countries—kicked off with a strong first day of sales and significant media attention. Cameras swarmed, in particular, around the massive
Below, we share 10 highlights from this year’s fair.
A Gentil Carioca
Galleries Section, Booth S19
With works by Maxwell Alexandre, Vivian Caccuri, Laura Lima, Jarbas Lopes, Renata Lucas, Arjan Martins, João Modé, Maria Nepomuceno, Opavivará!, Pascale Marthine Tayou, and Rodrigo Torres
Riffs on famed Fountain (1917)—a urinal-turned-artwork—are never-ending. Yet Rio de Janeiro–based art collective
Hauser & Wirth
Galleries Section, Booth D11
With works by Hans Arp, Larry Bell, Louise Bourgeois, John Chamberlain, Lucio Fontana, Günther Förg, Philip Guston, Annie Leibovitz, Zoe Leonard, Fausto Melotti, Paul McCarthy, Martin Puryear, Mika Rottenberg, Mira Schendel, Cy Twombly, Franz West, and Georges Vantongerloo
Hauser & Wirth announced worldwide representation of
The gallery also recently began representing the estate of
kurimanzutto
Galleries Section, Booth R1
With works by Carlos Amorales, Leonor Antunes, Nairy Baghramian, Jimmie Durham, Gabriel Orozco, Danh Vō, and Haegue Yang
A warm glow radiates from kurimanzutto’s booth, where installation Jardín con palomas al vuelo (2018) is on view. Over 1,000 pink candles hang from the wall by thread wicks. The gallery will keep a few lighted at all times for the fair’s duration. Vō initially created the conceptual work in 2018, for an installation at Mexico City’s Casa Luis Barragán. He employed Oaxacan artisans to make the candles from beeswax and natural dye from the cochineal insect (the material, once scarce, was a symbol of power and wealth in prehispanic tradition). “The idea was to reinvigorate a local economy,” gallery owner José Kuri told me. If the eventual buyer runs out of candles, they can purchase them from the same women. The piece sold to an institution in Taiwan for an undisclosed price.
Galerie Thomas
Galleries Section, Booth H13
With works by Alexander Calder, Erich Heckel, Max Liebermann, Edvard Munch, and Chaim Soutine
Galerie Thomas presents a surprising and ultimately winning pairing of paintings by
Metro Pictures
Galleries Section, Booth B3
With works by André Butzer, René Daniëls, Camille Henrot, Cui Jie, Mike Kelley, Oliver Laric, Louise Lawler, Robert Longo, Paulina Olowska, Jim Shaw, and Cindy Sherman
Attachment theory is hot right now. As your therapist would love to tell you, the psychological model helps explain why some of us continue to pursue unavailable romantic partners. new series “Systems of Attachment” (2019) riffs on these ideas. According to the gallery’s Alexander Ferrando, the artist is interested in “the need, the necessity to actually separate, to individuate, from the parent or romantic relationship.” Her moody, cartoonish figures are awash in reds, yellows, and blues. The works are priced at €22,000 to €28,000 apiece.
Nearby, a busy mixed media–on–wood panel piece by
Neue Alte Brücke
Statements Section, Booth N12
With works by Nancy Halt
An RV takes up most of Neue Alte Brücke’s booth—a strange sight in the middle of the Swiss convention center. It’s part of a work by the collective Nancy Halt, a play on “iconic Sun Tunnels (1973–76). The trio (two artists and one art historian) once wanted to include a Holt work in an exhibition they were curating called “Land Art for Aliens.” They couldn’t get it from the foundation (Holt died in 2014). Instead, gallery founder Mark Dickenson explained, they decided to “build a new artist onto an existing artist.” Nancy Halt was born.
Recently, Nancy Halt decided to drive out in the RV to heavily guarded, long-in-progress land artwork City and give the artist a letter written by “Nancy.” He wasn’t available. The collective was eventually able to break in, and documentation of their trip is on view, along with the vehicle (the installation costs $50,000).
Taka Ishii Gallery
Galleries Section, Booth L11
With works by Nobuyoshi Araki, Masahisa Fukase, Minoru Hirata, Rinko Kawauchi, Hanako Murakami, Ikko Narahara, Takuma Nakahira, Lieko Shiga, Sofu Teshigahara, Yusuke Yamatani, and Erika Yoshino
An impressive wall of the Taka Ishii Gallery booth displays 74 photographs by Japanese artists, made from the 1960s through the present. They range from sexy provocations to shadowy streetscapes. Other pictures show public transit, destroyed buildings, and a man throwing clothing off a roof. The most famous of the bunch hangs in the back room: Basement Tavern, Vienna (1955), which shows two figures at the back of an otherwise empty, dimly lit bar. A smoky, nostalgic haze is palpable. Prices range from around $1,000 to $80,000 (the Kimura is at the higher end). Gallerist Takayuki Ishii told me that he wanted the presentation to gather some of the “most famous, influential” national photographers in one place.
Artist Tate Modern has acquired similar pieces and positioned them as heirs to famous cutouts. Vadehra recently bought the artist’s estate of around 700 works. Gallery director Roshini Vadehra noted that the works were receiving significant museum interest from American and European institutions.
Standard (Oslo)
Galleries Section, Booth M9
With works by Mathew Cerletty, Gardar Eide Einarsson, Goutam Ghosh, Kim Hiorthøy, Mikael Lo Presti, Torbjørn Rødland, Julia Rommel, Mari Slaattelid, Fredrik Værslev, and Anna Zacharoff
Upon seeing Standard (Oslo)’s booth, you might ask: “Who made the Keanu Reeves meme work?” The answer is
The gallery is also debuting amusing, crisp photograph of a very large sandwich, entitled The Thousand Dollar Sandwich (2019).
Carlos/Ishikawa
Statements Section, Booth N12
With works by Rose Salane
Artist Rose Salane acquired 94 rings at an unusual auction—a sale of unclaimed property found on the New York subway system. “The MTA kept them for one year, with the hope of repatriating them,” gallerist Robert Liddiment said. Then, in Salane’s hands, they became mysteries to solve. In 2018, the artist asked an “intuitive reader” to guess the backstories behind the rings.
“It’s very strange what I am getting,” the psychic medium noted of one gold ring with red and green stones. “I feel like this ring belongs to a woman who was trying to lose weight.…She was obsessing about time.…The person isn’t searching for the ring really, they are like a closed book. In their mind this ring is a closed chapter.”
Salane also analyzed the DNA on the rings and asked jewelers to appraise them. She’s mounted the rings and silkscreened information received from all three tests onto a white background; there are six rings and captions per page ($5,000 for one; $25,000 for a set of six). Altogether, they form a lyrical game of lost and found.
Alina Cohen is a Staff Writer at Artsy.
Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated that Art Basel is in its 49th edition. It is the art fair’s 50th year not 49th. The text has been update to reflect this change.