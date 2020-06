On Wednesday, Art Basel’s newest online viewing rooms opened to the digital public. The fair, which was supposed to enjoy its 50th anniversary celebration this year in Basel, had originally postponed its in-person festivities in the Swiss city and was recently forced to cancel them entirely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, like many other fairs this season , it has mounted a giant, virtual presentation featuring choice works from 282 galleries, spanning 35 countries and territories. The organizers have made strides in their online offering, improving on March’s Art Basel in Hong Kong viewing rooms by adding video capabilities for every artwork posted by a gallery.

Galleries are also getting clever, finding new ways to connect with collectors. In addition to launching viewing rooms, a number of Art Basel in Basel’s online participants are presenting virtual shows on their own websites, and some are even staging old-fashioned physical exhibitions, available to socially distanced locals. König Galerie , for example, has mounted a show in its Berlin home, the former St. Agnes church, to coincide with the virtual fair, as well as a sprawling online offering dubbed “Messe in St. Agnes.”

Jeff Koons Early sales reports from the online stand-in for the world’s most important art fair bode well for participating galleries. On the opening day of the fair’s VIP preview, David Zwirner announced it had made more than 10 sales already through its own viewing room, “Basel Online: 15 Rooms,” totaling more than $8.6 million. The mega-gallery also revealed it had made a concurrent blockbuster sale through a different online portal: a massivesculpture titled Balloon Venus Lespugue (Red) (2013–19), priced at $8 million. Four months into the global lockdown, it’s still hard to believe how much of life and the art world’s usual ways of operating have shifted—it’s nearly comforting to know that, no matter what, people will still buy a giant Koons.