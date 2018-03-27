The 10 Best Booths at Art Basel in Hong Kong

Timur Si-Qin’s 12-minute VR work Campaign for a New Protocol, Part II (2018) is well worth waiting for in the inevitable line at Société’s booth in the fair’s Discoveries sector for young galleries. The installation in Hong Kong is part two of a three-part exhibition cycle. (The first part opened at the gallery in Berlin last week; the third will open at publisher Kaleidescope Media’s new space on April 18th.) It consists of three Oculus Rift headsets placed on rust-colored rock sculptures, each of which sits in front of a lightbox depicting a mountainous desert-like landscape and sporting the logo of Si-Qin’s conceptual brand, New Peace. (The full installation is available for purchase from $85,000 to $100,000, and each lightbox can also be purchased for $15,000 to $22,000.)

Don the Oculus headset and you’re shot into the lightbox, suddenly sitting near a campfire. You begin to float upwards and across the landscape as a pseudo-robotic female voice narrates a manifesto of sorts, titled “A New Protocol v0.60.” “Life on this planet stands at the cusp of a great threshold,” she says. “As we awaken for the first time to the full scale of the territory of space and time—something any living thing has only known for a century—we awaken also to our own capacities for altering our planet and ourselves.” As the sun slowly rises pink over the mountains, her voice continues outlining the birth of human religion and belief, and the discontinuity between contemporary religious practice and contemporary life. She goes on to put forward a new framework (or “secular faith”) that better suits a time where dualism and doctrine have no place. The full text is well worth a read, even if you can’t make it to Hong Kong.



