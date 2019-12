At the Art Basel in Miami Beach press conference on Wednesday morning, Dan Gelber, mayor of Miami Beach, likened the 18th edition of the fair to a teenager “coming of age.” That may be true in many respects: This year’s presentation at the Miami Beach Convention Center expects collectors from over 70 countries, and features 269 galleries from 33 countries. Yet the fair is still youthful enough to accept a good prank. One of the most talked-about artworks is a banana duct-taped to a wall. The piece is by none other thanand aptly titled Comedian (2019); two of three editions were sold by Perrotin by the end of the VIP preview, each priced at $120,000. Below, we share some of our non-biodegradable favorites from the fair.