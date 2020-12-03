The 10 Best Booths at Art Basel in Miami Beach Online

Though few of us will be taking a break from this week’s fairs to stroll on South Beach, Rio de Janeiro gallery A Gentil Carioca did the next best thing, taking the works featured in its booth for a visit to the beaches of Copacabana. The sunny presentation is titled “todo poder à praia!” (or “all power to the beach!”) and includes a colorful, multi-person beach chair (priced at $5,000) by the anonymous artist collective; Rede Pai (2018), a hammock-like sculpture filled with faux fruits and vegetables by(and priced between $25,000 and $50,000); and an untitled, multipanel painting from 2020 bythat evokes a monochromatic homage toGarden of Earthly Delights (1490–1500) and is priced between $10,000 and $25,000. The overall effect of the presentation is a welcome dose of the kind of carefree warmth few of us have experienced this year.