The 10 Best Booths at Art Basel in Miami Beach Online

New York’s Michael Rosenfeld Gallery is one of several ABMB exhibitors taking advantage of the lack of physical constraints in online viewing rooms and going big with its presentation, “OVR-Sized: Masterworks of Postwar Abstraction.”

“Once we fully embraced the virtual art fair model, we realized the limitless possibilities it presented, and so for ABMB 2020, we became very excited about presenting the impossible: a selection of over-sized, heroically scaled highlights of post-war abstraction,” gallery director halley k harrisburg said. “We decided to have fun, throw caution to the wind, and share the biggest and the best while staying true to our primary objective: to present the highest-quality examples by artists that we have consistently championed since our founding in 1989.”