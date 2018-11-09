Art021 is a real success story, a Shanghai art fair that’s a hit with young Chinese collectors, because it was started by young Chinese collectors. Now in its sixth edition, which runs from November 8th through 11th, it has grown to accommodate 103 galleries—but David Chau, who co-founded the fair with Kelly Ying and Bao Yifeng, said Art021 isn’t trying to be another Basel or Frieze. The goal is to be the right fit for China—where collectors skew younger and trendier—and to help both domestic and emerging international galleries become global leaders in the next decade or so.

“Some people have criticized us, saying that we have a mixture of the top galleries from around the world with some not-so-great galleries,” Chau explained. “But that’s our point, and we want to help these local galleries to become better!”

This year, the standard across the fair was higher than ever, not only because local participants are improving, but also because global heavyweights have entered the ring. Below are 10 of the best booths, comprising both emerging and blue-chip galleries, arranged in alphabetical order.



