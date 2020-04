Anya Kielar Bianca Beck There are relatively few one- or two-artist presentations in DAF’s virtual fair, but one such standout is New York gallerist Rachel Uffner ’s booth showcasing the diorama-like, wall-mounted reliefs of, and the free-standing, figural sculptures of(and some related smaller works). This pairing plays the precise patterns and geometry of Kielar’s pieces against the more fluid and gestural colors and forms of Beck’s sculptures.

Each artist’s work rewards close examination—Kielar’s sculptures beckon the visitor to come closer, while Beck’s works shift shape and hue dramatically as one moves around them—so the gallery included plenty of documentation in its online viewing room. “We tried to bolster our presentation with photographs of the works from multiple views and in detail when possible,” said gallery director and director of sales Rebekah Chozick.

The gallery has found that the oft-discussed limitations of the virtual format also have certain advantages. “Some of Beck’s sculptures are quite large,” Chozik added, “and we actually wouldn’t necessarily be able to realize this pairing in the physical space of the fair, so it’s nice to see them together in the virtual realm.”