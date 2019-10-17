The 10 Best Booths at FIAC

The most elaborate and all-encompassing installation at FIAC this year is by an artist known for precisely this sort of ambitious intervention:. The American artist’s solo project in the Sadie Coles HQ booth features a pair of video pieces screened on the sides of four giant, colorful cubes that take up most of the booth and leave narrow passageways for fairgoers to pass through. The works—TRUƎ LIFƎ (2013) and BAD LAND (2017)—feature Da Corte as his favorite alter ego, the rapper Eminem, performing seemingly mundane but increasingly bizarre activities. In the earlier work, we see him eating a bowl of cereal, while in the later piece, he struggles to untangle video game controllers, smokes copiously from homemade bongs, and rubs bright yellow mustard into his bleach-blonde hair. While fairs are notoriously challenging venues for video art, Da Corte’s installation drew in plenty of viewers during Wednesday’s preview, many of whom seemed happy to linger in the surreal space.