The 10 Best Booths at FIAC

Magnin-A, which focuses on modern and contemporary African art, has devoted its presentation almost exclusively to the work of Beninese artist
. The artist’s mask sculptures, made in part from found plastic containers, stretch across the handsome booth’s teal walls. (There’s also one large painting by
.) Hazoumè’s masks, each priced at €32,000 ($35,000), incorporate flourishes like feathers, paintbrushes, and even stiletto heels to symbolize hair.
But the booth’s star attraction is Hazoumè’s newest work on view, a modified scooter based on those used to transport gas across the Benin-Nigeria border, though this one is equipped with bespoke glass containers rather than plastic ones. “He’s outfitted the scooter with glass bottles to evoke the precarity of this practice for the men who drive these scooters, many of whom are injured or even killed in the accidents that often happen,” explained gallery assistant Thaïs Giordano. For €150,000 ($165,000), a collector could zip home from the fair on Hazoumè’s armored scooter.