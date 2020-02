Derrick Adams Thomas Barger Art fair previews can feel like parties, but even in the few lulls when the Salon 94 booth was empty on Thursday, it still looked like a bash, thanks to a clever installation by. The indefatigable artist created a custom wallpaper design that turned the booth into a festive scene complete with turntables, garlands, and balloons. His mixed-media portraits of revelers rendered in paint and collage are arranged across the walls of the booth’s main space. Beneath them sit similarly exuberant sculptural seats by Brooklyn-based designer

“We haven’t had a show yet with Derrick since he joined the gallery, and we decided this would be a great place to do so,” said Salon 94 director Alissa Friedman (the gallery began to show the artist in collaboration with Luxembourg & Dayan this past September). Friedman noted that while Adams was creating the new work, he conceived of the installation, and then Barger took inspiration from it to develop his pieces. Adams’s works are priced between $35,000 and $120,000, while three new works by Lyle Ashton Harris in the booth’s alcove were being offered at prices ranging from $85,000 to $120,000.