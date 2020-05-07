The 10 Best Booths at Frieze New York Online

New York’s Donald Ellis Gallery is showing some of the fair’s oldest objects: 19th-century works on paper (and one on muslin) by indigenous peoples from the Great Plains. The displayed “Ledger drawings” helped people of the Lakota, Crow, Arapaho, and Cheyenne tribes record history, since they had no written language. The compositions feature warriors on horseback, a patchwork train roaring across a verdant plain, bands of marching figures, and a quiet handshake between two teepees. To the contemporary viewer, the works offer insights into the styles, conflicts, and communities of another era.