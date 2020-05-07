The 10 Best Booths at Frieze New York Online

“Ledger drawings chronicle a tumultuous and important chapter of the history of this country from an indigenous point of view,” said Donald Ellis, who’s selling the drawings for figures between $5,500 and $250,000 (for the work on muslin). Paper only became available to the Great Plains tribes in the 19th century, through trade. “These extraordinary works of art capture time and place in a way that is immediate and honest and quite unlike anything else I have encountered,” Ellis said. “It has been my intention to give them the audience they deserve.” The gallery will donate 20 percent of all sales to the Center for American Indian Health, the NYC COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, or City Meals on Wheels, depending on the purchaser’s preference.



