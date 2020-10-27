10 Colombian Artists Who Are Shaping Contemporary Art

Born in La Paila, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, Murillo emigrated to London with his family as a child and has since lived between continents. This personal backdrop influences his inventive art, which aims to interrogate concepts of cultural exchange, nomadism, migration, and the universality of the human experience.
Through a multifaceted body of work, including mixed-media paintings, sculptures, installations, and collaborative projects, Murillo is intent on exploring failure, ruin, and incompleteness. He takes undervalued debris, elevates its potential, and repurposes it into powerful work.