10 Colombian Artists Who Are Shaping Contemporary Art

Colombia is a place booming with a multitude of variegated landscapes and, by consequence, spectacular biodiversity. Though I am biased as a native myself, I believe that anyone who has set foot in the South American country can easily understand how it came to be the birthplace of magical realism. From Cartagena’s enchanting old city to the mystifying Pacific Coast and luscious Amazon Rainforest, Colombia’s ambiance is utterly spellbinding.

And yet, after suffering the longest internal armed conflict in the West and currently enduring a treacherous post-conflict scenario, violence and corruption continue to be all too familiar. At times, greatness blossoming from my country seems like nothing short of a miracle.

Considering the contemporary artists hailing from Colombia has filled me with a renewed sense of admiration for my homeland. I am astonished at the resilience of our people. I am in awe at how art can not only arise but thrive under such arduous circumstances. I am amazed at the manner in which Colombian artists are able to alchemize pain and difficulty into medicine and brilliance.