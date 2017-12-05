10 Emerging Artists to Discover at Untitled, Miami Beach

The young photographer has some serious institutional chops under his belt—his work has been shown at the Tate Modern, and is currently at the Foam Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam—but Untitled marks a sort of coming-out for him in market terms. (Small, unframed pieces run around $1,500, with larger works for about $6,000.) A full wall of the booth is hung with selections from his ongoing series “Ekaterina,” which he began in 2012. The series was collected in book form last year, but its queasily uneven power dynamics resonate even harder in 2017, this year of toxic masculinity on parade. It’s a fictional fantasia about Romain’s excursions to a city in Ukraine where, as the artist describes it to me, beautiful blonde women are simply lining up to meet foreign suitors. We see the slightly pudgy hero of this saga as he poses with various potential matches, all vying for his bespectacled attention (one of them is his real-life girlfriend and collaborator, the artist Nadja Kilchhofer). An accompanying video fleshes out the full narrative: We watch as Mader arrives in this dream city of Eastern Europe, a place where all the hot romantic action unfolds at an unlikely spot called Chicago Biker’s Bar. “I fell in love every 5 minutes,” he confides. He can’t dance, but the girls don’t care.