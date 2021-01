Demand for this colorful etching by Shara Hughes has seen a recent uptick. Part of an edition of 25, the work is a vibrant and intimate translation of Hughes’s surreal painting practice. Aptly titled Finding Balance, the print reflects the artist’s inner state while working through the pandemic. As COVID-19 lockdowns became the new normal, we spoke to Hughes about turning to puzzles to relieve her anxieties. “There’s something about putting a puzzle together that gives my anxiety a place of rest,” she said. “I think I need to see something change, and see something completed.”