An early work by the internationally renowned Iranian artist, this black-and-white print explores many of the thematic threads that are still present in her work today. Neshat began making images that explore gender, identity, and politics in Muslim countries when she returned to Iran in the 1990s and was shocked by the cultural shifts that occured since she left nearly 15 years prior, just before the Iranian Revolution. Her most recent series, “Land of Dreams,” focuses on the landscapes and people of the American West and is the subject of a current solo show at Gladstone Gallery . Neshat was also recently featured in the most recent installment of Artsy and BMW’s “ Future of Art ” video series, discussing the importance of embracing uncertainty.