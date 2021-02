A whirlwind of competitive bidding sent this colorful print byto nearly double its high estimate of $3,000 at Tate Ward’s “Street to Studio” sale. Known for his bright palette and Pop sensibilities, the Swiss artist was recognized by Artsy as one of the most influential artists of 2020 due to the insatiable demand for his work at auctions and his first solo exhibition with Hauser & Wirth . In the coming year, Party is slated to have institutional solo shows at MASI Lugano, Kestner Gesellschaft, and Le Consortium.