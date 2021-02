This lithograph by Hernan Bas, currently available through Seoul Auction’s “ Spring in Bloom ” sale, presents a rare opportunity to collect a work by the artist on Artsy. Known for portraying curious scenes of self-discovery, his characters are often “on the verge of understanding themselves,” as Bas recently told Artsy. “I don’t necessarily think of all my characters as being queer necessarily, but they’re involved in a situation that is queer a lot of the time. So it’s also about sort of celebrating the oddness that exists in the world.” Featuring a young man clinging to a tree branch, surrounded by a colorful canopy of gourd bird feeders, this piece by Bas is no exception in its oddity.