The ARTNOIR From: Friends To: Friends: Benefit Auction 2020 , hosted exclusively on Artsy, drew significant interest from collectors over the past few weeks. The proceeds of the auction go towards the newly launched ARTNOIR Jar of Love Fund, an initiative intended to provide relief for people of color working in the arts. This particular work by the Paris-born artistwas subject to a high number of bids and page views. Inspired by her own experiences of Black womanhood and motherhood, the artist creates portraits of female subjects. Her work was also recently featured on the cover of Vogue Italia.