Brooklyn-based artist Eddie Martinez has been gaining traction with collectors these past few weeks, as the number of inquiries on his works has steadily grown. Martinez was recently featured in an Artsy Editorial piece highlighting his increasing market demand—he has had a series of institutional shows and high activity in the primary market, which has sent demand soaring for his works through the secondary market. This particular work received a flurry of inquiries days after it was added to Artsy by Los Angeles–based Kohn Gallery