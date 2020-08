This work by French artist Thierry Noir was uploaded to Artsy earlier in the summer by Stowe Gallery and received a flurry of interest this past week. Noir is famous for being the first artist to paint on the Berlin Wall back in 1984. It was a revolutionary act: Noir wanted to make the structure appear ridiculous by covering it in colorful and comic depictions and, as painting on the wall was forbidden, he had to paint quickly and with as little color as possible. His simplistic style and use of bright hues have since become symbolic of the artist’s work. Similarities can be seen between Noir’s work and that of British street artist, whose simple stick figures with bright backgrounds very often appear on the side of buildings in London.