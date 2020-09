Kenturah Davis explores the role that language plays in our understanding of the world around us, and of ourselves. Davis is one of six artists commissioned to make a large-scale, site-specific work that will be featured on the new Crenshaw/LAX rail line in Los Angeles, opening in 2021. This particular work features in the current sale “ Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions: Live Benefit Auction 2020 ” on Artsy. It has been saved by a large number of collectors, indicating a high level of interest.