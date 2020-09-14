Skip to Main Content
10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

Beatrice Sapsford
Sep 14, 2020 12:10pm
In this weekly series, Artsy’s Curatorial team offers a look at the artworks that are currently gaining traction among collectors on Artsy. Looking at our internal data, we offer a selection of works that Artsy members are engaging with through inquiries, bids, page views, and saves. The following pieces are culled from recent online auctions and art fairs hosted on Artsy, as well as exhibitions and works added by our gallery partners.

Faig Ahmed, Secret Garden (2019)

Secret Garden
Faig Ahmed
Recognized for his distorted and surreal works, Faig Ahmed uses ancient carpet-weaving techniques from Azerbaijan to create his intricate pieces. This work, uploaded to Artsy by Sapar Contemporary in New York, received a surge of interest this week with a high number of inquiries placed on the piece.
.

Ivy Haldeman, Colossus, Shadow Cast Over Eye, Ring Finger Touches Lips, Pinky Out (2020)

Colossus, Shadow Cast Over Eye, Ring Finger Touches Lips, Pinky Out
Ivy Haldeman
This piece by New York–based artist Ivy Haldeman is featured in the upcoming solo exhibition “Hello, the Future is Certain” presented at François Ghebaly in Los Angeles. The show will be the artist’s first solo exhibition in the city. This work received a flurry of inquiries shortly after it was uploaded to Artsy.
.

Mr. Doodle, Sad Films (2018)

Sad Films
Mr. Doodle
With a large Instagram following, British artist Mr. Doodle (a.k.a. Sam Cox) is best known for his drawings filled with objects, characters, and patterns—all densely packed together to form his own “DoodleLand.” This acrylic on canvas piece is a unique work that received an influx of inquiries after being on the Artsy platform for a matter of days. Now, the work, uploaded by Hong Kong gallery Curator Style, has been listed as sold.
.

Arghavan Khosravi, The Ladder (2019)

The Ladder
Arghavan Khosravi
The subject of growing acclaim this year, Arghavan Khosravi has steadily been gaining interest from Artsy collectors. Her work combines traditional Islamic motifs with Surrealist elements blending imagery from both the Middle East and Western culture. The high demand for Khosravi’s works is evident here: The work was listed as sold just days after Roya Khadjavi uploaded it to Artsy, ahead of the gallery’s upcoming show “Memories, Tales and Folk Songs.”
.

George Rouy, The Tip of View (2020)

The Tip of View
George Rouy
Listed in this year’s Forbes30 Under 30 Art & Culture” feature, British artist George Rouy is a rising star in the art world. He has a number of prominent solo shows already under his belt, including at J Hammond Projects and Hannah Barry Gallery in London. This work is featured in Almine Rech’s current group show “No Man is an Island,” which explores the period of limitation and separation we are emerging from in post-COVID-19 lockdown. The work received high levels of interest in the days after the show was published on Artsy.
.

James Jarvis, I’d Rather Watch Gino Push (2020)

I'd Rather Watch Gino Push
James Jarvis
British designer and illustrator James Jarvis is best known for creating his world-famous Silas and Amos character series. His recent work depicts characters in everyday situations battling existential problems. This piece, uploaded to Artsy earlier this month by The Garage Amsterdam for its current “8th Ply” exhibition, was greeted with a high level of interest from Artsy collectors. The work received a number of inquiries, and was listed as sold shortly thereafter.
.

Wolfgang Tillmans, paper drop (light) (2019)

paper drop (light)
Wolfgang Tillmans
This work by German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans received a flurry of inquiries shortly after being uploaded to Artsy by Visioner in New York. Arguably the most influential photographer of our generation, Tillmans has been practicing since the early 1990s, working with a variety of techniques and capturing a diverse range of subjects. Demand for his work has soared exponentially over the past few years, achieving an auction record of £605,000 ($777,600) at Phillips in 2017.
.

Thomas Houseago, Red Sunset (2020)

Red Sunset
Thomas Houseago
British sculptor Thomas Houseago has long been influenced by tribal art from Africa and the South Pacific. His works range vastly in size, from large-scale monumental sculptures to more intimate pieces. This work, featured by Xavier Hufkens gallery in its current show “Recovery Works,” is atypical of Houseago’s usual style and is part of a new series. The piece received high levels of interest from Artsy collectors this past week with a number of inquiries placed.
.

Banksy, CND Soldiers (2005)

CND Soldiers
Banksy
Forum Auctions
This Banksy piece was a star lot at the recent “Forum Auctions: Only Banksy” sale on Artsy. The lot was subject to high levels of bidding activity, with a number of bids going above the high estimate of £15,000. The work ultimately sold for £24,000. Banksy recently funded a refugee boat to help refugees off the coast of Libya.
.
Beatrice Sapsford
