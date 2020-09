10 In-Demand Works on Artsy This Week

Listed in this year’s Forbes “ 30 Under 30 Art & Culture ” feature, British artist George Rouy is a rising star in the art world. He has a number of prominent solo shows already under his belt, including at J Hammond Projects and Hannah Barry Gallery in London. This work is featured in Almine Rech ’s current group show “ No Man is an Island ,” which explores the period of limitation and separation we are emerging from in post-COVID-19 lockdown. The work received high levels of interest in the days after the show was published on Artsy.