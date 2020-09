Liu Ye’s works appear cheerful and fantastical, often depicting children, cartoon characters, or allusions to art history; beyond the surface, the artist reflects on the tensions between Eastern and Western cultures. This work, uploaded by @Whatever Artspace in Hong Kong, received a number of inquiries this past week. The artist has gained increased attention in Europe and Asia in recent years: In 2017, he was featured in the 57th Venice Biennale; this year, he is the subject of a solo show at Fondazione Prada in Milan; and during the summer, his works made a splash at Hong Kong auctions.