This work by Salman Toor is featured in Kohn Gallery ’s current show “ myselves ,” curated by Joshua Friedman, and received an influx of inquiries within days of being uploaded to Artsy. Toor was due to have his first institutional solo show this year at the Whitney Museum of American Art , but the exhibition, titled “How Will I Know,” has been postponed until further notice. Toor is included in this year’s edition of The Artsy Vanguard , featuring artists at the forefront of contemporary art.