This past September at Sotheby’s, a print from Banksy’s iconic series Girl with Balloon (2004) broke the auction record for a work sold from that particular edition of 150, selling for over five times its low estimate at £438,500 ($567,000). Since then, inquiries have skyrocketed on a Girl with Balloon print from an edition of 600, uploaded by London gallery Extraordinary Objects on September 18th. The work is among one of the legendary street artist’s most iconic images and made headlines in 2018 when one shredded itself upon being sold at Sotheby’s for $1.3 million.