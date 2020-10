Part of the Tate Ward: Urban and Contemporary auction , one of Banksy’s quintessential rat screen prints has, predictably, been an immediate hit. Bids are currently well over the work’s high estimate. A frequent symbol in Banksy’s work, the rat is often used by the artist to signify the underground resilience of street art. His rats caused a stir early in the COVID-19 pandemic when a pack of them were stencilled throughout the artist’s bathroom , wreaking havoc and counting the days Banksy had spent in isolation at the time.