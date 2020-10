This painting by British artist Felix Treadwell was included in Rich Art ’s Art Taipei presentation. The recent Royal College of Art graduate has been seeing increased attention on the platform in the past several months; his painting Baby Tears (2020) was one of the works included in Artsy’s in-demand list the week of July 27th. This work, which was uploaded by Rich Art in mid-October, is following a similar trend. Despite being a relative newcomer to the art world, his following has been steadily increasing.