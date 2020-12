One of Glenn Ligon’s most celebrated works, this portfolio of 10 prints is currently available as part of the Artsy x Wright sale “ Modern and Contemporary Visionaries .” This powerful series of lithographs—editions of which are included in the collections of prominent museums such as the Whitney and the Metropolitan Museum of Art —was initially inspired by 19th-century wanted posters for runaway slaves, written by slave masters. The disturbing and intimately detailed descriptions in these posters led Ligon to ask 10 of his friends to describe him as though they were filling out a missing person’s report. The resulting texts are printed in these works, offering prescient contemporary commentary on perception and race.