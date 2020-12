Best known for his moving depictions of children in rural South Africa, Johannesburg-based artist Nelson Makamo became a global sensation in 2019 when one of his portraits was featured as the cover of Time magazine’s “Optimists” issue. The issue was guest-edited by the filmmaker Ava DuVernay, an avid collector of Makamo’s work who has introduced the artist to fellow high-profile collectors, including Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Since being uploaded to the platform on November 13th by Everard Read , this work by Makamo has received a high number of inquiries.