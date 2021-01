Part of Phillips’s “ Evening & Day Editions ” sale, this lithograph by Liu Ye is currently on track to surpass its high estimate. Having grown up during China’s Cultural Revolution, Liu utilizes cartoonish simplicity in his work to reflect the innocence lost in Mao Zedong’s China. Liu also frequently borrows inspiration from, echoing his color palettes and sometimes, as in this piece, referencing theartist’s work directly. The first Chinese artist to be represented by David Zwirner , Liu was recently recognized as one of the most influential artists of 2020 by Artsy as his secondary market continued to surge in the past year.