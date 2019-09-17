10 Iranian Artists Who Are Shaping Contemporary Art

Avish Khebrehzadeh’s psychologically charged works are imbued with her experiences of migration and living in different countries. Notions of dislocation, suspension, mystery, and estrangement are present in her striking yet melancholic works. Khebrehzadeh harnesses traditional media such as drawing, painting, animation, and film, as well as unconventional approaches like olive oil and resin on paper.
With research and experimentation at the core of her practice, Khebrehzadeh is known for narrative paintings that are largely inspired by her education in the West, her roots and heritage in the East, and the contradictions at play between the two. Her drawings and video works are subtle and spontaneous; in them, she frees herself from expectations, as if flowing into the unknown.