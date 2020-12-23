10 Japanese Artists Who Are Shaping Contemporary Art

Founded in 2005 with six members—Ryuta Ushiro, Yasutaka Hayashi, Ellie, Masataka Okada, Motomu Inaoka, and Toshinori Mizuno—the artist collective Chim↑Pom’s artistic practice and projects have intervened directly in contemporary society. The artists have opened provocative discussions and social dialogues concerning public space, urbanism, consumerism, and poverty in globalization, as well as the historical traumas and the various “borders” present within society.
Through working with diverse local and international collaborators and with a humorous and ironic way of approaching subjects, Chim↑Pom has expanded the scope of their guerilla and live interventions, which are often documented as video works and shown as installations. Pushing the boundaries of the realm of art, they also initiate and collaborate on events and projects, such as the international exhibition “Don’t Follow the Wind,” launched on March 11, 2015, in Fukushima, inside the nuclear exclusion zone, that can be accessed and viewed if the evacuation regulation is lifted.