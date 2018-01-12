



04 David Zwirner will expand his New York presence with a five-story Renzo Piano-designed building in Chelsea.

(via the New York Times)

The global megadealer, who this year celebrates his 25th year in business, is breaking ground this spring on a $50 million building designed by Piano, the New York Times reported. The new gallery, set to open in fall 2020, will have three floors of galleries and be connected to the residential tower going up at the same address, 540 West 21st Street. Zwirner also opens his new Hong Kong location, in the city’s Central district, at the end of this month, and has galleries in London and multiple other locations in New York as well. According to the Times, the gallery brings in revenues of well over half a billion dollars a year. The opening in Asia is intended to place Zwirner in one of the art world’s increasingly important centers, while he described the new gallery in Chelsea as something that would better serve his artists, of whom he represents more than 50, including estates, and his staff, which numbers 165 globally. “It will upgrade the quality of my spaces, and that is something attractive for all these people that I need in my life — the artists and the people who work here,” Zwirner told the New York Times.