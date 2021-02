10 Must-See Shows at Black-Owned Galleries You Can View Online

In the past year, long-simmering conversations about structural racism in the art world came to a boil amid international protests against police brutality and calls for racial equity and justice. The conversations were not wholly new, but they had fresh urgency. Among the enduring power imbalances highlighted was the underrepresentation of people of color in power broker and gatekeeper roles. Many called not only for more Black artists on gallery rosters and in museum collections, but also more Black dealers and curators in leadership positions. In recognition of the vital work being done by Black gallerists and in observance of Black History Month, we’re highlighting 10 standout shows at Black-owned galleries viewable on Artsy throughout the month.