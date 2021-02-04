10 Must-See Shows at Black-Owned Galleries You Can View Online

This timely group show
gathers works by artists from Africa and the African diaspora who use a range of materials and stylistic approaches to represent and affirm Black identity. Some embrace figuration, like the South African artist
, who melds dreamlike protest imagery in gripping pastel and charcoal compositions, and the Cameroonian sculptor
, who creates intricate, stylized ceramic works. Others explore abstract techniques, like the Zimbabwe-born Canadian artist
, whose elaborate, light-filled mixed-media canvases subtly evoke forms and silhouettes, or the dazzling wall-based sculptures Nigerian artist
assembles from fishing line and sliced plastic fragments.