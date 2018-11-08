10 Must-See Works at Shanghai’s West Bund Art Fair

painted his own face onto the face of his English teacher before filming him teaching a class. The dual faces are disconcerting, like something an Instagram makeup artist would post on Halloween, but the work is also a keen meditation on the way artists and subjects—and teachers and students—inform and assume each other’s ideas and perceptions. The notion that good teachers leave an impression on their students is inverted at the end of the video, when the teacher’s painted face is pressed into paper, leaving an impression of the student. Born in Kanagawa in 1980, Chiba has been collected by museums in Japan, as well as Hong Kong’s M+ Museum. Six of his paintings are showing at the Shanghai Biennale, which opens to the public November 10th.