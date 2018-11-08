10 Must-See Works at Shanghai’s West Bund Art Fair

Sun Choi, Magenta Painting (2012), print on synthetic fabric, $25,000 at P21 Gallery
Sun Choi, Magenta Painting, 2012. Courtesy of P21 Gallery.
Zheng Yuan, Image Study (2014), video, CNY20,000 ($2,900) at MadeIn Gallery
Zheng Yuan, Image Study, 2014. Courtesy of MadeIn Gallery.
Masaya Chiba, Self-portrait #4 (2015), face paint on paper, printouts, and DVD, $25,000 at ShugoArts
Masaya Chiba, Self-portrait #4 , 2015. Courtesy of ShugoArts.
Sun Yitian, Parrot (2018), acrylic on canvas, CNY53,000 ($7,654) at BANK
Sun Yitian, Parrot, 2018. Courtesy of BANK.
Ni Youyu, Playing Field (2018), mixed media, €19,500 ($22,341) at Contemporary Fine Arts
Ni Youyo, Playing Field, 2018. Courtesy of Contemporary Fine Arts, Berlin.
Korakrit Arunanondchai, Mr Max Lee goes to work, plays soccer with his friend, smokes a cigarette after soccer, drinks a beer, checks his Instagram and goes to bed, 3,000 years later, as a base for other things to grow (2016), skeleton mannequin, paint, resin, $45,000 at Carlos/Ishikawa
Korakrit Arunanondchai, Mr. Max Lee goes to work, plays soccer with his friend, smokes a cigarette after soccer, drinks a beer, check his Instagram and goes to bed, 3000 years later, as a base for other things to grow, 2016–18. © Korakrit Arunanondchai. Courtesy of Carlos / Ishikawa, London.
Wu Chen, The Needed Male Model and Female Model (2018), acrylic on canvas, $21,000 at Magician Space
Wu Chen, The Needed Male Model and Female Model , 2018. Courtesy of Magician Space.
Nyoman Masriadi, Dance of Peace (2018), acrylic on canvas, $168,000 at ROH Projects
Nyoman Masriadi, Dance of Peace, 2018. Courtesy of ROH Projects.
Yin Xiuzhen, Wall Instrument No. 9 (2016), porcelain and used clothes, $55,000 at Pace Gallery
Yin Xiuzhen, Wall Instrument No. 9, 2016. © Yin Xiuzhen. Courtesy of Pace Gallery.
Chen Qiulin, Peppermint — Tree (2018), film photography, $12,000 at A Thousand Plateaus Art Space
Chen Qiulin, Peppermint—Tree, 2018. Courtesy of the artist and A Thousand Plateaus Art Space, Chengdu.
November 9–17